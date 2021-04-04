The next San Diego Comic-Con will be face-to-face

The San Diego Comic-Con changes the date and bets on a face-to-face event It will be from next November 26, if the data on the evolution of the pandemic allow it

Although very little by little, events seem to want to regain normality. And one of the most anticipated of the season is the San Diego Comic-Con, which has just announced a special three-day edition to be held next November 26, coinciding with Thanksgiving weekend and. A date that breaks with the tradition that, since 2003, places it in the month of July.

The new installment, which will take place as long as the evolution of the pandemic data allows, will feature “all the great elements that have made Comic-Con such a popular event year after year.”

“Although we had the opportunity to host limited online events, the loss of revenue has had an acute impact on the organization, as it has with many small businesses, requiring reduced work hours and reduced employee pay, among other things”says Comic-Con spokesman David Glanzer. “Hopefully this event will bolster our financial reserves and mark a slow return to larger, face-to-face meetings throughout 2022.”

The truth is that the initial plans contemplated another virtual edition similar to that of 2020 and that it would be held between July 23 and 25. But the latest data from the pandemic, down in the state of California, have caused the organization to rethink the situation. What the organizers have not made clear is whether they will keep this event online or, directly, everything will be moved to November.

