The next Samsung Unpacked would be held on August 3 and would present all these devices | Technology

Samsung could present up to four different devices this same month of August, to try to dominate the Christmas campaign.

The absence of a hypothetical Galaxy Note 21 for after the summer, will cause Samsung to decide to celebrate a new Galaxy Unpacked presumably this August, to present all those novelties in the form of wearables and mobile phones that will have a great weight during the Christmas campaign.

So it is not surprising that we even already have a supposed date for the presentation of devices like the Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and even the Galaxy Watch 4, and is that according to the leaker Max Weinbach, this Samsung event with the presentation of these devices could happen on August 3rd.

So according to Max weinbach, Samsung would present the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Active 4 on August 3, and it is likely that they will even make room for the presentation of the Galaxy Buds 2.

Samsung has to bet very hard on the second tranche of the year, with the Christmas campaign included, so as not to lose sales, and for this they are going to launch a lot of offers on both mobile devices and smart watches so that other rivals do not overtake them.

On 8/3 2 3s will be released with 2 4s as well – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 11, 2021

In addition to this supposed presentation with the date for each of these devices, there is no new information regarding their specifications, but we can summarize what is known so far.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 It would feature a 6.7-inch folding Super AMOLED screen and a 1.83-inch top screen. It could include a 12MP dual camera setup and a 10MP selfie camera. Regarding the processor, it would carry a Snapdragon 888, and a configuration of 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 It would have a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED screen and a 7.5-inch folding screen. The device could come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 processor and a configuration of 12/16 GB of RAM and along with 256GB of internal storage.

Do you want to perform at your best in your sports training? Sports smart watches will be a great support to achieve this.

As far as clocks are concerned, they would run a new version of WearOS in which Google and Samsung are working together. It seems that they would have an Exynos processor manufactured in the 5nm process, and obviously already classic sensors such as accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate monitor, electrocardiogram and much more.