The next Samsung Exynos will feature AMD RDNA 2 graphics

Already in 2019, Samsung announced its partnership with AMD to use its custom graphics IP based on the RDNA graphics architecture, anticipating the arrival of new Samsung Exynos for laptops in May this year. Finally, Computex 2021 has served as the stage for both companies to officially reveal that the first product based on this partnership will arrive during this same year.

In fact, the South Korean company is one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers, with an astonishing production capacity, manufacturing technologies as advanced as 5 nanometers, advanced proprietary components to cover sections of the screen, memory and storage, and has ARM licenses to design its own Samsung Exynos chipsets that until now were preferably used for smartphones, televisions, wearables, and even laptops.

A decision that we saw recently taken by Apple, the first to decide to replace Intel’s x86 architecture with ARM’s in its Mac computers. And it is that as with the competition in the smartphone scene, Samsung’s entry into the market for computers with proprietary chips seems like a matter of time.

So the next-generation Samsung Exynos will feature custom IP graphics based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture that will allow Ray tracing and variable speed shading capabilities on your next mobile device families. Although it should be noted that Samsung phones are thermally restricted by design, something that could end up affecting the architecture of AMD if this form factor is maintained.

And it is that to the own designs of Samsung Exynos have not been in competition against their Qualcomm counterparts in recent years, even the Exynos 2100 of the Galaxy S21 lagging behind the Snapdragon 888, especially in games. Something that thanks to the inclusion of AMD’s RDNA2 could finally adjust the balance.

Unfortunately, at the moment these are all the details that we currently have, although as we said, Samsung is expected to offer us new information over the next few months, before fully revealing its new Samsung Exynos processor for laptops.