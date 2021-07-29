The next renovation of Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s French forward Karim Benzema EP

With the renewal of Carvajal until 2025, Real Madrid is already working to the renovation of Karim Benzema. The one who is one of the best strikers in the world ends his contract in the summer of 2022 and is one of the priorities in the white club.

Isco, Bale, Modric, Marcelo are the other players who finish their contract in the summer of 2022. The intention of the white club is not to renew these players. In fact, both Isco and Bale are looking for a way out, while Marcelo and Modric will wait for their contract to end.

Modric just renewed, but as he is already more than 30 years old, the white club does not offer him more than one year of contract and therefore he will only stay one more season in Madrid.

