The next PWAs that Microsoft will offer are OneDrive and Lists

Microsoft continues to bet on Progressive Web Applications (PWA) and the next to join the existing portfolio will be Microsoft Lists and OneDrive, thus continuing with the strategy of encouraging the use of all Microsoft 365 tools via the web.

It is not, as the informed user will know, an isolated event. The interest of Microsoft, but also Google, for boost the use of your web applications comes from afar and is understood by a simple premise: the future is on the web, a platform accessible to everyone regardless of the device from which it is connected and, therefore, for which it is only necessary to develop once.

Thus, those of Redmond are turning to progressive web applications within Windows itself, which will continue to enjoy native applications, although it is not known for how long. In fact, PWAs feature prominently on the Windows 11 roadmap itself, or at least that’s what has become known. Nor would it be surprising that except for certain cases, the bet for the future was this.

Where more progress has been seen in this regard is around the office suite, including the automatic installation of Microsoft Office PWA, whose online version can be used for free, and more recently with the unification of the One Outlook email client. , with the same objective.

In other words, the decision to adopt PWA as a spearhead for many of its most popular services seems decided within Microsoft and it is not going to be liked by everyone, of course, because despite their advantages they also have counterparts , as -at least, for now- an optimization that will never reach the level of a native application, or a consumption of resources that multiplies as applications of this type are opened.

However, Microsoft has been enjoying the honeys of ‘develop once and serve all«, As happens with applications as successful as Skype or Visual Studio Code, both created with the Electron framework, based on Chromium, Node.js, whose purpose is being endorsed by many other companies: to bring web technologies to the desktop to streamline the applications development. And examples are kicking in: Discord, Spotify, Slack, WordPress …

All in all, the choice of OneDrive is to say the least, given that the system for storing and synchronizing data in the cloud has a strong integration with Windows that is not going to lose and if not a native client, a reformulation of that integration with the file manager it might be more efficient. Of course, the use of PWA is not incompatible with the other.