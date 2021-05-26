the next one will be “one of the most important updates of the decade”

Satya Nadella revealed yesterday how Microsoft is working hard on what he called “the next generation of Windows”. The statement is surprising, especially coming from who it comes from.

The CEO of Microsoft is not exactly famous for selling us great promises and expectations, but yesterday he commented on how the next major operating system update “will be one of the most important of the past decade”.

Nadella sold us hype, that’s news

The Build 2021 conference aimed at developers hardly spent time talking about Windows, but as indicated in Windows Central Nadella did have a few words that of course took advantage of it very well to create expectation regarding what could be one of the biggest Windows updates in the last ten years.

That, of course, is saying a lot: A decade ago we were still immersed in Windows 7, which was launched in 2009. Windows 8 would appear in August 2012 with that clear focus on the touch interface, but the important change would come in July 2015, when Windows 10, version that has been with us for the last six years.

There have certainly been updates that have offered improvements, patches and important changes in the operating system – such as the arrival of the WSL and the surprising integration of Linux – but the truth is that Today’s Windows 10 is basically perceived as Windows 10 from the original release.

Nadella seemed nonetheless convinced of the relevance of what is to come. Talked about how Windows 10 is still used by 1.3 billion people, and how it is an important tool for developers:

“We will soon share one of the most important Windows updates of the past decade to enable an even greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I have been using it for the past few months, and I am incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows.”

“The promise we make to you is this: We will create more opportunities for all current Windows developers and welcome any developer looking for the newest, most innovative and open platform to develop, distribute and monetize applications. We look forward to sharing more details very early”.

That message It is certainly striking for several reasons. The first, as we said, to come from whom it comes. The second, because it talks about Windows in general (and not Windows 10 in particular) and thirdly, because it talks about those opportunities for developers both when creating their applications and monetizing them. What does that point to?

Change of look and new application store as main arguments

Microsoft may certainly have some surprises in store. In recent months we have seen how Microsoft is effectively working on the Sun Valley upgrade (21H2), an initiative that aims to make a sensible makeover for Windows 10.

In fact, Microsoft intends for Windows 10 to rejuvenate with that series of changes that will affect, for example, the system icons but also to the windows format (with more rounded edges), floating menus or a somewhat more simplified task bar.

We are therefore facing relevant changes in the user interface that they could give that “cooler” look to the operating system. Functionally it should not change much, but in addition to that change in appearance we could be at the doors of another perhaps more important.

Its about Theoretical change from the Microsoft Store app store, which has never managed to become a reference for users or developers.

The new application store, they say, will not only improve its design and usability (which are already a problem due to the poor organization and presentation of its catalog), but above all will pose many benefits for developers, that they will have more freedom to distribute their applications and monetize them.

In fact, Microsoft is expected to allow developers can use their own payment gateways for in-app purchases, something that would be a revolution and that moves away from the model that, for example, has taken Apple and its App Store to court.

That would certainly be an especially relevant change for the future of Windows, which could thus attract all those developers who now prefer to maintain their own distribution channels making the management of updates and subscriptions more complex, for example.