Electrification is irrevocably reaching the automotive sector. More and more manufacturers are betting on this technology to lower your CO2 emissions before the strict regulations. In addition, it will end up being applied to all types of cars, even the most purist ones or those with a sports vocation. It seems that none will be spared, even the Next Mazda MX-5 will be electrified according to the latest information.

The Hiroshima manufacturer wants to have its entire range electrified by 2030 and plans include the little roadster, the best-selling ever in its class. The objective is keep your philosophy intactIn other words, it remains a sporty, lightweight and affordable two-seater. The only thing is that now they are considering how to introduce electrification into that equation to adapt to future times without losing their spirit.

Fortunately, Mazda’s interest and pace in full electrification is lower than other brands. The Japanese say that by the next decade 25% of their models will be 100% electric, while the 75% will be hybrids that still have some combustion mechanics present. They even believe that the arrival of biofuels or synthetic fuels (such as e-gasoline) will help them to be able to maintain these engines while reducing their CO2 emissions and achieving carbon neutrality.

As for the Mazda MX-5 it is confirmed that it will be electrified, but it is not yet known in what way. Considering that there will be a majority of hybrids in Mazda’s future range, we might think that you will most likely opt for microhybridization, with the SkyActiv-G motor coupled to a 48V system so that too much weight is not added to the set and maintain that philosophy. Although there is another current that thinks that a 100% electric version of the Miata would fit more, although it would not be the same. We will have to wait to see how the convertible evolves.

