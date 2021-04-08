The next matches of the Spanish team will be broadcast on #Vamos

04/08/2021 at 9:15 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

The Spanish team begins to prepare for the European Championship in England with two friendly matches, which will be played at the Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas Municipal Stadium in Marbella at 7:00 p.m. This Friday they will face the current champion of the tournament, the Netherlands, and on April 13 they will face Mexico. Both games, for the first time, will be broadcast on Movistar’s Vamos pay channel.

The decision to privatize these matches has generated quite a stir among fans. The official matches of the national team, according to the General Interest Law, must be broadcast openly.. Although the next two matches of La Roja are friendly and, therefore, do not have the same character as the official ones, this distinction has never been applied to the men’s team, which broadcasts both official and friendly matches openly.

For this reason, fans have claimed equality in the distribution of television rights on social networks, which they have not hesitated to label as discriminatory.

Heading for Euro 2022

The game against the Netherlands this Friday seems key to measure the potential of the team for the maximum continental tournament. The Dutch, current champions of the competition, are considered one of the teams with the most potential in Europe. With Martens, Miedema and Van de Sanden at the helm, the Netherlands is running as a fearsome adversary for La Roja who, on the other hand, will have the opportunity to measure forces in a friendly against one of the clear candidates to win the European Championship.

In this match, Alexia Putellas will debut as captain of the national team. The azulgrana, who has 83 caps and debuted at just 15 years of age, will share a bracelet with Jenni Hermoso and Irene Paredes.