According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the new iPhone, which will surely be called iPhone 12, they could come with one less piece in the box: the charger. A move with which Apple could reduce electronic waste as well as the price of the device.

Less electronic waste, one of the reasons

When we buy a new iPhone, we receive, in addition to the device itself, headphones, the charging cable and the power adapter. Now, with this and several rumors, Apple could reduce the number of components. According to Ming-Chi Kuo, starting with the new iPhone Apple will sell the charger separately, a movement that joins other rumors that Apple will do the same with headphones.

The truth is that when we buy a new iPhone it is really common that let’s reuse the charger from the previous model. While the cable does experience some wear and tear, the power adapter itself is rarely damaged. In addition, thanks to the USB-C port of the chargers, it is easy for us to have another available and compatible charger at home.

With this movement, of which we now only have rumors, Apple can achieve two objectives. Firstly, reduce the electronic waste that is generated and, secondly, reduce the price of the device. By offering to buy the power adapter only when we need it, we reduce the number of chargers that can ultimately end up in a drawer. Also, the 35 euros that the charger costs can be reflected in the final price of the device.

If we consider that the new iPhone will surely come with support for 5G, something that greatly increases the price of the device, being able to count on that discount will, without a doubt, be appreciated. As for the iPad chargers, Kuo states that we will continue to see the chargers included in both the 10.8 “iPad, which we expect for this year, and the 8.5” iPad mini that we expect for the first half of 2021. .

For now, as always, we should take the rumor information for what it is: unconfirmed information. In fact we have been hearing several rumors about the contents of the box of the future iPhone 12, including that the new charger will offer 20W of power. At the moment we will have to wait for September.

Share The next iPhone will come without a charger in the box according to Kuo