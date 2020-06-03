Last year, in mid-March, Apple renewed its range of tablets officially announcing a new 10.5-inch iPad Air and a 7.9-inch iPad mini. Both had support for the Apple Pencil, a Retina display and the powerful A12 Bionic processor on board, and were released from 449 and 549 euros, respectively.

Since then, we have known the seventh generation of the iPad and the 2020 edition of the iPad Pro, but from the renewal of the Air and mini models we had no news … until now. And is that the latest rumors suggest that the next iPad Air iIt will include an 11-inch screen and a USB-C port, thus following the example of the iPad Pro.

Goodbye Lightning, hello USB-C

The current iPad Air, which went on sale in 2019, includes a 10.5-inch IPS LED screen with 2,224 x 1,668 pixels of resolution and a Lightning port for charging and data transfer, among other features. Well, everything indicates that the next generation (and there are four) of Apple’s light tablet will increase the size of your panel up to 11 inches diagonally.

The same rumors, coming from the Japanese website Mac Otakara, also assure that Apple plans to replace the Lightning port with a USB Type-C connector (as it did on the iPad Pro in 2018) and that the next Air will present a design similar to the current 11-inch iPad Pro with slim bezels and possibly Face ID. And, unsurprisingly, it will carry the Apple A13 Bionic as the brain.

It is not the first time that we have heard of the new generation of the iPad Air: as they explain in Applesfera, at the beginning of the year, rumors already arose that Apple is working on an 11-inch iPad Air whose would arrive in the second half of 2020. Recently, in addition, Ming-Chi Kuo assured that in Cupertino he was planning a 10.8-inch iPad and, although he did not mention the Air model, the new information that comes to us now fits quite well.

Track | My Drivers (in Chinese)

