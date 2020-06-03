Upcoming iPad Air Renewal Could change the Lightning connector that you have brought so far for USB-C typical of the iPad Pro. The rumors come from the Japanese website Mac Otakara that collects information from a Chinese manufacturer.

An iPad Air with the design of an iPad Pro

Apple replaced the USB-C connectors in 2018, but the change was made only on the iPad Pro models. The rest of the iPad family have continued to use the well-known Lightning. Now, when various rumors point to the new iPad Air will be based on the 11-inch iPad Pro, with a USB-C connector, it makes sense that in addition to the design it inherits its connectors.

Earlier this year we heard rumors that Apple is working on a 11-inch iPad Air whose launch we would expect for the second half of 2020. More recently Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple is working on a 10.8-inch iPad and, although it does not mention the Air model, the rumor fits quite well with the rest of the information we have.

Without a doubt, the transition from Lightning to USB-C will open great doors to the new iPad Air. Especially when it comes to storage connection and peripherals. Currently the USB-C is a widespread standard and with which manufacturers work regularly. Seeing how the iPad Air supports this connection without the need for adapters will improve its competitiveness and bring it closer to the “computer” that the iPad Pro is becoming.

In other information Mac Otakara also corroborates the information that Kuo gave about a iPad mini that will go from 8.5 to 9 inches. An iPad that, while retaining the Lightning connection, can represent an interesting novelty on the iPad spectrum. This new model, according to rumors, would appear next year.

It is clear that the operating system that animates the iPad is increasingly taking steps to assimilate the functions of a desktop operating system. With this change it is consistent that the connectors that we see in these devices are the same that we see in computers. Hardware and software evolve together, we will see what WWDC has in store for us.

Share



The next iPad Air could adopt USB-C according to supply chain sources