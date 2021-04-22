The next Harry Styles movie will include sex scenes that leave very little to the imagination

After taking home a golden gramophone at the last Grammy gala, Harry Styles She decided to focus on her acting career by first reporting to Olivia Wilde, who has become her current partner, and also accepting one of the lead roles in the adaptation of a Bethan Roberts novel titled “My Policeman.”

The former component of One Direction will be the police officer named Tom Burgess who stars in the story set in the 50s and who marries a school teacher played by Emma Corrin – the British actress in fashion after stepping into the shoes of Lady Di -, but ends up starting a relationship with a man to which David Dawson will give life despite the fact that at that time homosexuality was illegal in England.

The project comes preceded by great anticipation due to the sex scenes between the two lovers that appear in the original plot and the latest rumors claim that Harry and his co-star will undress at least twice before the cameras “without leaving too much to the imagination.”

To put into context this information published by The Sun newspaper and the way it has been received by its fans, we only have to remember the commotion caused by the images that appeared inside their album ‘Fine Line’, in which the singer posed without clothes, and imagine what will happen when she appears without her on the big screen.