There are a lot of rumors regarding Rockstar Games and what will be his next project. Although nothing is confirmed, a good source assures that it is a new installment of Grand Theft Auto, its most popular franchise. That said, it could be a smaller project than Rockstar usually gives us.

According to Kotaku journalist Jason Schreier, the next project for Rockstar Games will be the next installment of Grand Theft Auto. According to the report, this project is only in an early stage of development and will be a project of “moderate” scale.

Now, it is important to clarify that this does not mean that the next Grand Theft Auto is going to be a small game. In fact, Schreier says it will remain a big game, only on a more moderate scale compared to other projects by this company.

Apparently, the goal of Rockstar Games is to launch the next Grand Theft Auto like this and gradually grow it with regular updates. The point with this is to mitigate all the stress and crunch for which you were previously criticized.

Rockstar Games continues to fight crunch

In case you don’t know, Rockstar Games was heavily criticized for the company’s poor job culture. Developers had to work overtime overtime, causing too much stress and personal problems.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games is already working to mitigate these effects. In fact, developers who thought about leaving the company ultimately decided to stay.

Now the reality is that, as we mentioned before, the next Grand Theft Auto is only just at an early stage of development. Thus, it will be necessary to see if everything remains the same once the project reaches a more advanced state and pressure is felt for the proximity of its premiere.

The next GTA is still a ways away, so it’ll be a while before we see whether the company’s attempts to mitigate crunch are really successful, but in the last year Rockstar has made several quality-of-life improvements and replaced managers that staff described as toxic. – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 15, 2020

Follow this link to see more news related to Grand Theft Auto.

.