The next generation of Motorola Edge leaks almost completely

New clues emerge about the Motorola Edge 20, the family begins to intuit.

More than a year after the presentation of the Motorola Edge and Edge +, everything indicates that from Motorola they already have their continuation more than on track.

Despite we don’t have an official release date on the table yet, Evan Blass, one of the most famous leakers in the sector, seems to have it clear. After revealing the names of the next Motorola models a few days ago, he now writes down new data on the Edge 20 family specifications.

Filtered the second generation of Motorola Edge

As the leaker points out through a tweet, the Motorola Edge 20, known by its code name as “Berlin”, will go on sale in North America and the rest of the world in a double version differentiated by the your battery capacity and the screen size. For the rest, the Motorola Edge 20 would come equipped with a Snapdragon 778G, Android 11 and a triple main camera with 108, 8 and 2 megapixel sensors. There would also be two memory configurations, 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 128GB and 256GB of respective storage.

There would also be a Lite version of this Motorola Edge 20 aka “Berlin” called “Kyoto”, which would hit the market first in India and then in the rest of the world, including among its strengths a triple main camera of 108, 8 and 2 megapixels and a front camera of 32 megapixels. It would come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 720 (5G processor released a year ago), 5,000mAh battery, Android 11, 90Hz FullHD panel with a hole in the screen to house the selfie camera and a double configuration of 6 / 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Details about the various models which will compose the second-gen Motorola Edge family. (I'm told that PStar may be an alternate codename for the device also referred to as Sierra.) pic.twitter.com/kov71cV3t3 – Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 25, 2021

As you can see, the main differences between the standard version and the Lite would be in the processor, storage and display.

Finally, Evan Blass also identifies a third member of the Motorola Edge 20 family baptized as “PStar”, which would be equivalent to the same device identified to date as “Saw”. Recall that under this code name would be a supposed Motorola Edge 20+ which would improve the specs of the standard Edge 20 (or Berlin) with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and a little extra battery. Finally, this “PStar” would also include a OLED panel since it is the only one that, theoretically, includes fingerprint sensor under the screen.

