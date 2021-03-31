The Next Generation ‘, dies at 28

Jahmil French died at the age of 28.

(CNN) – Jahmil French, an actor best known for his role as Dave Turner on the Canadian series “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” has died, according to his agent, Gabrielle Kachman. He was 28 years old.

“It is with great regret that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client, Jahmil French,” Kachman said in a statement. “Many will remember him for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep your family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.

No details were provided on the cause of death.

French’s other credits include Netflix’s “Soundtrack,” the pop series “Let’s Get Physical,” and the movie “Boost.”

“Soundtrack” creator Joshua Safran spoke on Twitter about the young star’s death: “I can confirm that my good friend, co-worker and inspiration, Jahmil French, passed away yesterday. I only post because I see that the story is being put out there. I’ll have more to say about him later. Right now, we are all processing this devastating news. “

Stefan Brogren, a Canadian actor, producer and director who was French’s cast partner on “Degrassi,” praised the actor for his performance on the show.

“He played Dave with such sensitivity and consideration and could make me laugh so easily,” Brogren wrote. “He was a pleasure working with him and we will miss him. It is a real loss.