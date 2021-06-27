The ‘Next Gen’ against Djokovic

06/27/2021 at 9:33 PM CEST

Cristina Moreno

The final Wimbledon draw starts today with a man to beat: Novak Djokovic. The number one scares, and his rivals are clear that he is going to be, without a doubt, the strongest rival.

His career always supports the Serbian but his numbers this season only make his figure enlarge. So far two Grand Slam have been played, the Australian Open and Roland Garros and Djokovic he has taken the victory in both, and is going for the third.

“I hope to know what it is like to have 20 Grand Slam in a few days. It is the great motivation of my career, to have as many more as I can & rdquor ;, the one from Belgrade warned in the previous one. A statement of intent from the great exponent of the ‘Big Three’ in this tournament. Roger Federer, for his part and in the absence of Rafael Nadal, will also try to leave the pavilion high before a ‘Next Gen’ that continues to stomp.

Time for revenge

And is that some come wanting revenge against Djokovic. First Stefanos Tsitsipas, finalist at Roland Garros and deprived of the title after the Serbian’s comeback. The second, Daniil Medvedev who could not with Novak in the grand finale of the first big of the year in Australian lands.

Both are clear about their path on the grass at Wimbledon, and that is to beat number one.

“We, as the younger generation, are hungry and want something similar one day. We are obviously there to stop it. We are trying to stop that dream of yours & rdquor ;, he commented Tsitsipas on Media Day. A target that knows “will be complicated & rdquor; and acknowledged that “I find it very difficult to play against him & rdquor ;. For the one from Athens, Nole He is “one of the best players I have seen in tennis & rdquor ;, and he is clear that this is thanks to the fact that“ he has worked hard & rdquor ;.

In the same vein it was expressed Medvedev, who pointed out that Djokovic “Is at a great level & rdquor; although he hopes to take advantage of the pressure on the Serbian to his advantage. “I think Wimbledon, the Games and the US Open can be fun to watch Novak play because he will give his all to try and do it. That’s when it is strongest. At the same time, that’s a lot of pressure. We will try to use it to our advantage & rdquor ;, commented the one from Moscow.

The journey of Novak Djokovic At the All England Club he starts today against British Jack Draper, 250 in the ranking and who was “very happy and excited & rdquor; knowing that he would face for the first time Nole.