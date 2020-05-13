The 70th FIFA Congress, originally scheduled in Ethiopia, will finally take place online on September 18, as reported by the newspaper ‘L’Equipe’. The crisis caused by the spread of Covid-19 has forced this measure since it is not yet clear how the world stage will be at that time.

The FIFA Congress must be preceded by a meeting of the Council, the executive body, and will also meet telematically in July or August.

In early March, the governing body of world football announced that the congress, scheduled for June 5, It would be held in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), but was postponed until September 18 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Council meeting, meanwhile, was scheduled for March 20, but also had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

The schedule of several unveiled tournaments

On the other hand, FIFA has already scheduled the calendar of some of its competitions. The U-20 Women’s World Cup will take place in Costa Rica and Panama from January 20 to February 6, 2021, the U-17 Women’s World Cup is scheduled in India from February 17 to March 7, 2021 and the Futsal World Cup will be in Lithuania from September 12 to October 3, 2021.

