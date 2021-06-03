the next few months come great news

Great news for WhatsApp users. After many years of waiting, finally we will have multi-device mode in WhatsApp. Will Cathcart, director of WhatsApp and Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, have confirmed to WABetaInfo that in the coming months we will have great news for the messaging application.

Those responsible for WhatsApp and Facebook thus confirm what has been rumored for some time; a multi-device support for up to four devices at once to come accompanied by its own application for iPad. This is what they have explained and what is coming next.

The long-awaited multi-device support is coming soon to WhatsApp

Multi-device support for WhatsApp has been in development for years. Despite having WhatsApp Web, it was still not possible to use WhatsApp on several devices at the same time as rival apps such as Telegram allow.

In an interview with the medium specialized in WhatsApp, WABetainfo, both Will Cathcart and Mark Zuckerberg have answered some questions, confirming that in the coming months we will have multi-device support, being able to connect to the computer or tablet even if we do not have the main mobile on.

Capture where those responsible for WhatsApp and Facebook confirm the arrival of the multi-device. Image: Wabetainfo.

Multi-device support will work with four devices and it will not need an internet connection, so it will not be dependent on the mobile as it is now.

This has been a “great technical challenge” when it comes to correctly synchronizing messages, according to the Facebook CEO.

By adding multi-device support, those responsible for WhatsApp also open the door to having their own application for iPad.

Disappearing messages. Image: Wabetainfo

These are not the only confirmed news. Soon we will also have the mode of messages that disappear, being able to chat more privately. By activating this mode, the messages will automatically disappear after 7 days.

They are also working on a ‘View Once’ function, where users can send a photo or video that will self-destruct as soon as the other person receives it.

When will we have these news?

As confirmed to WABetaInfo, the multi-device support will be available for beta testing in less than two months. Finally we have a more or less concrete date for this long-awaited function.

Via | WABetaInfo