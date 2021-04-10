The next episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be, for now, the longest

Falcon and the Winter Soldier will live its longest episode next Friday. The Disney + series is in its final stretch.

The great end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier and after the episode of this week only increases the expectation as to what is to come. (If you want to know more about the last episode, enter here).

However, information has been leaked related to the next chapter, which will be the penultimate of the program. As reported by a user of Reddit, the fifth title in the series will last 61 minutes.

Why believe in this?

It is true that the comment refers only to a rumor. However, this person has been right about the length of time of all the fragments of both this series and Wandavision, so many media have dared to share the information.

Thus, it is assumed that even the grand finale can exceed this supposed duration.

Alias Plenty_Echidna_545 He also included an expected spoiler within his post.

“Sam Y Bucky going to LouisianaHe added.

The latter is not a great surprise to the followers of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, because after one of the main plans of the protagonists was frustrated, they would be relegated to having to step aside and return home. At least for a time.

The appearance of a Dora Milaje, the force that the character of the new Captain America and some shocking events, for many even filled with pain, marked the episode that was released this past Friday in Disney +.

Now the countdown begins so that the penultimate of these will be released next week on the platform.

If you have not yet seen Falcon and the Winter Soldier, you can enter this link. Here you will find out everything you will need to understand the content.