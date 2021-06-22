the next destination is venus

In July 2019, NASA hot air balloons were able to detect seismic movement from the air for the first time. Equipped with highly sensitive sensors, they were able to perceive minimal changes on the surface. Now that NASA has shown that it is possible, it has much bigger plans for this project: the inhospitable environments of Venus.

Between July 4-6, 2019, California was hit by a powerful sequence of earthquakes. These resulted in more than 10,000 aftershocks in a period of just a few weeks. NASA researchers took the opportunity presented by the earthquakes to test a new technique to detect earthquakes. Instead of having sensors under the ground or using fiber optic cables, they measured vibrations from above

It worked. The four NASA balloons equipped with ultra-sensitive instrumentation achieved detect low-frequency sound waves caused by aftershocks on the surface. For this they used highly sensitive barometers, which can measure slight changes in air pressure, changes produced by the movement of tectonic plates.

From California to Venus

If NASA has been involved in this project, it is not just out of passion for geology. The space agency plans to apply the techniques learned on Venus as well. They hope to one day send hot air balloons to the neighboring planet so that from them they can study what is the movement of its tectonic plates. The surface of Venus is so hot and toxic that a lander would barely hold out.

Why study the geological motion of Venus? Although the planet is hell now, in its day it is believed that it had better conditions for life. Are waiting learn what could happen to him so that it stops having these conditions. One of the best ways to do this is by measuring seismic waves below its surface, which allows us to understand a great deal about places as deep as the planet’s own core.

Balloons on Venus is not the first time it has been groped use. Due to its horrible conditions on the surface, it is not a place that we can explore as easily as Mars. However, it is known that its atmosphere in the heights is much more friendly. NASA even proposes airships that stay in the skies of Venus with people on board. At the moment we return to the planet in 2026.

Via | JPL NASA