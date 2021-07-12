The next challenges for Italy, the team that has conquered Euro 2020

07/12/2021 at 8:56 AM CEST

England she was the big favorite from minute one. The team with the fewest goals in the competition could not stop the Azzurri, which were imposed in the penalty phase thanks to the spectacular performance of Donnarumma. Italy was not the favorite, but the truth is that I had won absolutely everything, which England does not. Thus, the transalpinos managed to excite their fans and show that the favorites do not always win.

Thus, Italy is the current european champion. However, he still has many stops along the way where he can continue to collect triumphs. We are talking, of course, about the Qatar World Cup in 2022, for which the blocks are still being formed. The League of Nations is also on the horizon.

Who will be your immediate rivals? For the World Cup qualification his first rivals will be Bulgaria, Switzerland and Lithuania in September. And in the Nations League will face Spain, which could mean a new clash like the one we saw in this European Championship.