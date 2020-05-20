By Sebastian Quiroz

05/20/2020 9:23 am

Yesterday we told you about the possible name and location of the next Call of Duty. Although Activision has not issued an official statement in this regard, it appears that these speculations may turn out to be true and the game reveal for this year could take place within Warzone, very Fortnite-style.

Sources close to Eurogamer and Video Game Chronicles have commented that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a reality, and the way Activision plans to reveal the next game in the series will be through Warzone. Similar to what we saw with Fortnite Chapter 2, CoD’s battle royale is gearing up for a massive event.

Warzone started hinting at a Cold War theme this week when players they were finally able to unlock the bunker doors that had been present on the map of the game since its launch. Users later figured out how to use in-game phone messages to unlock an 11th Secret Bunker, which features evocative scenarios from the Black Ops series, including a war room, a number countdown, and a nuclear warhead.

Datamined game files have also discovered models for a remotely controlled explosive car and a spy plane similar to killstreaks featured in Black Ops.

As always, Activision has not released an official statement. However, considering the industry trends and the fact that Warzone has over 60 million players, revealing the next Call of Duty with a series of small events in the battle royale sounds like a pretty successful move. We can only wait and see how this idea develops.

In related topics, Activision has commented that the development of the next Call of Duty is on the right track. Similarly, CoD: Warzone will have support on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Via: VGC

