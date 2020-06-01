BMW recently unveiled the new BMW 5 Series, which is not a new generation but an upgrade from the current one, in which it has incorporated a significant variety of electrified versions – including five plug-in hybrid versions. The latest iteration of the BMW M5 F90 will arrive towards the end of this generation’s commercial life, probably without major changes and before the arrival of the first electric BMW M5 in its next generation.

The eighth generation of the BMW M5 will be a fully electric car, according to CAR Magazine, a high-performance saloon whose power figure will reach four digits. According to the English publication, the next BMW M5 G60 will mount three 250 kW electric motors each: two motors on the rear axle and one more at the front, totaling 750 kW (or 1,020 hp).

If this information is confirmed, with such power figures the next generation of the M5 will be much faster than the current one. However, we will have to wait at least until year 2024 so we can see the electric M5 that the German manufacturer is preparing. By then, the three-engine Tesla Model S ‘Plaid’ will already be an old acquaintance on the market. The German manufacturer is lagging behind in terms of electrification and internally they are aware of it, so they will seek to compensate it with better driving dynamics than their rivals, a hallmark of the brand.

The electric BMW M5 will be built on the CLAR We modular platform and it will employ the fifth generation of BMW electric thrusters. It will use batteries with a bag-type cell and, although at first it will work with a voltage of 400 V, it is rumored that later BMW will adopt an 800 Volt system to achieve better benefits -both in terms of power and recharge times-.

Although it is still early to know the performance of the car, it is rumored that it will reach 700 km of autonomy and, with a power greater than 1,000 horsepower, it will be easy to do the 0 to 100 km / h in less than 3 seconds. According to CAR Magazine, there will also be a BMW M5 plug-in hybrid, which will have a 4.4-liter V8 gasoline engine and an electric motor with a combined power that will reach 760 CV.

