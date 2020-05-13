         The next big update to Windows 10 will block apps with a bad reputation

Microsoft has announced that the next major Windows 10 update, Windows 10 May 2020 Update, will protect our PCs from potentially unwanted applications or harmful. Specifically, it will allow the user to activate the blocking of the use and installation of this type of applications, as well as their downloads.

Despite the fact that this functionality is new for the operating system at a general level (in Windows Defender there was already a specific function), recently Microsoft had already taken steps aimed at stopping the download of this type of files on our computer, but at the level browser, in Microsoft Edge.

In the browser, today, We can now block the download of potentially unwanted applications, both in Windows and macOS, which according to Microsoft are those that “do not have a very good reputation and can cause unexpected behavior.”

So you can block potentially unwanted applications

Microsoft has explained that to activate the application installation block, which by default will be activated to avoid problems, the user will have to go to “Settings -> Update and security -> Windows security -> Application and browser control -> Reputation-based protection configurationThis last section is where we will find the new options.

First, we can activate the download block, a feature that will be exclusive to Microsoft Edge. Too we can block applications that are already installed or downloaded, so it will not matter that we do not use Microsoft’s own browser.

The function It is designed for those applications that many times users install without really knowing what their effects will be on their computers.. Without giving names, they are those applications that cause the appearance of strange behaviors that make the machine slower, advertising, etc. Also those who say they do something they don’t, suspicious installers and more.

In the absence of seeing how this lock works, and seeing how intrusive it is, it seems like good news. You will only have to wait until the end of the month to have this new version of Windows 10, which is surprising because one of its biggest news has to do with Linux.

