More

The direct. As reported to this medium, his collaborator & nbsp;Daniel RichtmanReeves would aim to introduce the new Joker throughout the second and third installments of his trilogy – among a few other villains. For its part, the 2021 film would only allude to this Joker – who at the moment would not have an assigned actor. “Data-reactid =” 24 “> Mind you, at the moment it is only a rumor that is echoed by The Direct. As reported by his collaborator Daniel Richtman, Reeves would intend to present the new Joker throughout the second and third installments of his trilogy –among other villains. For his part, the 2021 film would only allude to this Joker –which by the moment would not have an assigned actor.

or series like the ones that & nbsp;HBO Max. By cons, it will take place in an alternative universe and will present us with a new version of the city of Gotham, totally disconnected from the one inhabited by Bruce Wayne of & nbsp;Ben Affleck. “data-reactid =” 25 “> It should be noted that The Batman will not take place in the DC Extended Universe that make up movies like Batman v Superman or Justice League –Or series like the ones it intends to launch HBO Max. On the contrary, it will take place in an alternative universe and will present us with a new version of the city of Gotham, totally disconnected from the one inhabited by Bruce Wayne from Ben Affleck.

unless HBO Max’s wishes are fulfilled, we will never see again. “data-reactid =” 28 “> If the rumors are true, we would be before the third film incarnation of the iconic DC villain in less than a decade. Already in Suicide squad (2016) saw Leto taking on the difficult task of releasing the posthumously oscarized Heath Ledger like the new Joker – a version that was not liked by the majority of fans and that, unless the wishes of HBO Max are fulfilled, we will never see again.

one of the darkest installments in the franchise& nbsp; and that & nbsp;will include several Batman villains, including the & nbsp;Penguin, & nbsp;Carmine Falcone, & nbsp;Catwoman& nbsp; and & nbsp;Enigma / Riddle. Rumors have also emerged that Bane, who he played & nbsp;Tom hardy& nbsp; en & nbsp;The Dark Knight Rises, could appear in the second or third installments of the trilogy. “data-reactid =” 32 “> We know that The Batman will be one of the darkest installments in the franchise and that it will include several Batman villains, including the Penguin, Carmine Falcone, Catwoman and Enigma / Riddle. Rumors have also emerged that Bane, who he played Tom hardy in The Dark Knight Rises, could appear in the second or third installments of the trilogy.

maintains its release date of & nbsp;October 1, 2021. “data-reactid =” 33 “> The production of The Batman will soon resume its march to finish what was left to shoot in mid-March, when its filming (and thousands of others) was canceled due to the health alert. , the Reeves movie keeps its release date of October 1, 2021.