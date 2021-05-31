The next Audi A4 will feature hybrid and electric RS variants

The strategy for electrified vehicles in Audi is currently based on the launch of new models under the label “e-tron”. However, the German automaker will eventually introduce zero-emission versions of existing cars, and the next Audi A4, due out around 2023, may be the first avenue on its ‘RS’ side.

The A4 lineup will look very different in a few years, as the brand makes the transition to fully electric powertrains. Coach has shed some more light on what to expect from the everlasting rival to the BMW 3 Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. When the sixth generation of the Stuttgart model makes its showroom debut will not immediately abandon fossil fuels, at least not at the lower end of the range, since they are still lucrative.

As such, the offering of the impending A4 it will use two different platforms depending on whether the specific model is hybrid or pure electric. The higher-volume versions will continue to be marketed with saloon and estate (Avant) bodies based on a significantly modified version of the current platform. MLB, which underpins a wide variety of other Volkswagen Group models equipped with gasoline and diesel mechanics, as well as front and all-wheel drive (quattro) designs.

Right in the upper echelon, a new all-wheel drive variant under the RS 4 surname will not use just a heat engine. The British publication cites as sources experts close to the brand, to Unidentified Audi employees in Ingolstadt claiming that zero emissions versions will be brewed under the platform PPE dedicated (the same that already underpins the e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan). The plan would be similar to that of Mercedes-Benz and BMW: to sell electrified models alongside comparable electrics.

Audi has already started to test the idea with the A6 e-tron Concept unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show. Although it shares the designation with the house’s classic midsize saloon, the concept car is far more futuristic than the A6 sedan. Meanwhile, in its SUV offering, Audi has introduced models that they don’t exactly line up with their gasoline counterpartsLike the Q4 e-tron and e-tron “just plain”, neither with a combustion analog alongside. But that also means more covered niches.

Connoisseurs of the subject say that the electric A4 will look quite similar to the standard A4, although with details that will give it away as a zero emissions; see a closed grille and other concessions to aerodynamics. As with other models, the presumable Audi RS 4 of the future will have a variable number of electric motors, depending on the requirements of each customer. The other RS ​​4, because there will be two models, it will be a plug-in hybrid version which will host the current car’s 2.9-liter biturbo V6.

This would be conveniently upgraded to make it more efficient, and it would do so largely thanks to a supportive electric propulsion system. Presumably the electric Audi RS 4 would come with hup to 500 hp and 800 Nm. The news implies that there will also be a fully electric A4 and S4, and it is likely that the manual gearbox that is offered in some versions – those of access especially – will disappear, becoming available only the automatic options as the trend dictates.

Source: Coach