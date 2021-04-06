The next ASUS ROG STRIX will equip the latest from AMD

With a marked shortage of desktop graphics cards caused by the lack of supply of semiconductors and the grabbing of cryptocurrency miners, more and more manufacturers are opting to update their lines of gaming laptops to bring us closer to the experience of this new generation.

And it is that as they have leaked from CPU-Z Validator, it seems that ASUS would be preparing to update its line of gaming laptops with the arrival of a new ASUS ROG STRIX, marked with a variant fully powered by the latest AMD processors and GPUs.

Starting with the device itself, based on the name of its model “ASUS G513QY”, everything indicates that we will find a new version of the ASUS ROG STRIX G15, thus being able to expect a computer with a 15.6-inch screen and a basic equipment that will include 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage and up to 16GB DDR4-SDRAM memory.

Turning inside, this laptop will be powered by the new Ryzen 9 5900HX «Cezanne» processor under the new 7nm Zen 3 architecture, equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads that will operate at a maximum of 4.6 GHz (turbo mode, one active core) with 16 Mbytes of L3 cache.

Although it is possible that many of you have realized that the graphics card mentioned in the title does not exist at the moment. And it is rumored that the Radeon RX 6800M will be presented soon as the flagship model of AMD’s upcoming RDNA2 mobile series, thus completing this family of next-generation GPUs.

Thus, still pending its official confirmation, the SKU would have a full Navi 22 GPU with 2560 CUDA cores, including 12GB GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit wide memory bus, which would match the Radeon RX 6700 XT desktop specifications that were released last month. Although it remains to be seen how his final performance will be.

AMD has not yet confirmed the launch date of its next-generation mobile Radeon lineup, but the company is likely to aim for a date close to the launch event of the new Intel Tiger Lake-H, already marked for the second quarter of this year

Finally, it should be noted that this will not be the only line available of these new ASUS ROG STRIX G15, since the existence of other variants such as the one called “G513QM”, equipped in this case with the mobile version of the NVIDIA RTX 3060; wave “G513QR”, expanded up to the RTX 3070.