There are few technological devices, and none from Apple, that generate as many mixed feelings as the Apple Watch. And I speak with knowledge of the cause, since I have been a user of one from October or November 2016 until the summer of 2019, when his life was abruptly ended after a spectacular fall to the ground at the security control of the Havana airport. Almost three years reviewing my notifications at the wrist, checking the pulse and checking the breath from time to time … and little else.

That is why hearing about new features, whether confirmed or as rumors from sources with a high level of credibility, always seems like good news to me. And as Neowin reports today, based on claims by John Prosser In a podcast, the next version of the Apple smartwatch may bring interesting functions related, mostly, to the user’s health.

As early as the year, a leak of internal iOS 14 code snippets indicated that the next version of the Apple Watch could introduce a new ability to measure blood oxygen levels. And now, according to the analyst and prolific person in charge of rumors about Apple, those of Cupertino could be working on using that function in combination with the rest of the existing biometric sensors to detect whether the device user is having a panic attack.

On the podcast, Prosser stated, “What they are focusing on is right now and I hope it will come this year, it could come next year, but I hope it will come to WWDC, it is the mental health capabilities. They can take blood oxygen levels with your heart rate and determine if you’re hyperventilating. PCan identify a panic attack before it occurs and warn you from the watch. Especially if you are driving, he will ask you to stop and offer you breathing exercises once you stop. “

Hopefully, if Apple is working to incorporate this feature into the next Apple Watch, they will do so as soon as possible. And that this is just another of many steps taken to incorporate new functions related to health. As I mentioned before, the integration of new biometric sensors, added to an optimization of the existing ones to facilitate more complete readings, may end up turning the Apple Watch into a device with a focus on health. And that does seem to me a success.

As I already counted at the beginning, I ran out of my third generation Apple Watch last summer. Well, properly speaking I still have it, but with part of the screen missing and the rest with several breaks. At that moment (after overcoming the initial anger and seeing that repairing it was, economically speaking, stupid), I decided to say goodbye to smart watches for at least a season. If Apple follows this path, it is possible that, in a while, I will consider giving it a try again.