The next all-time high for Litecoin?

Litecoin continues to gain traction as traders’ attention shifts to a broader altcoin market in the face of the slowdown in Bitcoin’s uptrend.

Litecoin (LTC) prices surged as much as 35% to hit a one-year high against Bitcoin (BTC) this week, prompting analysts to predict extended bullish momentum for the remainder of the current monthly session.

LTC / BTC (Binance) 1-week candlestick chart. Source: TradingView

The LTC / BTC exchange rate touched 6,358 sats during Asia-Pacific trading hours. The pair subsequently corrected to an intraday low of 5,776 sats ahead of the London opening bell as profit-taking sentiment grew near the session peaks.

But based on data collected from Glassnode, the downward correction did little to offset Litecoin’s growing bullish strength. The blockchain analytics firm noticed a dramatic increase in the number of active Litecoin addresses beginning in 2021, indicating a growing demand for the silver cryptocurrency just as Bitcoin’s uptrend shows signs of cooling.

Increase the number of active Litecoin addresses. Source: Glassnode

Altcoin season

The Litecoin price uptrend emerged from the belly of a continued altcoin market boom. In recent sessions, Bitcoin lost its market share to a large army of rival cryptocurrencies, with Ether (ETH), the second-largest digital asset by market capitalization, hitting a record above $ 3,500.

Against Bitcoin, the price of Ether reached almost 6,350 sats for the first time since July 2018.

Ether hits a 3-year high against Bitcoin. Source: TradingView

Litecoin did equally well on the US dollar and Bitcoin markets. On May 6, the LTC / USD exchange rate reached the range of its previous all-time high of $ 420, hitting $ 365.20 before declining in the London session.

Armchair analysts with massive social media followers have started treating Litecoin’s uptrend as a signal for a bigger and better rally ahead.

$ LTC recently rallied to $ 360 + Which means that #LTC has broken two very important resistance levels: • $ 226 • $ 305 These are the levels of the four-year cycle of #Litecoin Break the old all-time highs and Candle 1 will rally to new unimaginable highs https://t.co/BCRcr7B6GB pic.twitter.com/mZl1A9BOyK – Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) May 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the consolidation mood of the Bitcoin market continued to drive traders to seek profitable opportunities in the altcoin market. The falling dominance of the benchmark cryptocurrency in the cryptocurrency market turned out to be inversely correlated with LTC / USD price performance, as shown in the chart below.

Litecoin Dominance Index vs. Bitcoin. Source: TradingView

Litecoin boom

Bitcoin is trading within the $ 51,000 to $ 60,000 range, with its long-term sentiment skewed to the upside. In its stable and consolidating avatar, the flagship cryptocurrency provides bullish signals for the altcoin market, including Litecoin.

Bitcoin enters a bearish ascending wedge range. Source: TradingView

“I think it is realistic to say that Litecoin will eventually reach above $ 1,000,” tweeted a pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader on May 6. “Maybe even close to $ 1,500.”