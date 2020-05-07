This week some actors and artists aired on Intruders and expressed their discomfort with the decision not to relax their activity and at least be able to attend some television programs. The issue was addressed for several days in the Amrica program and they even stated that the return of the program was in danger.Marcelo Tinelli.

Several were the artists who expressed themselves against the determination of the Argentine Association of Actors, which does not give the green light for the return of fictions to screens. This situation also affected the return ofMarcelo Tinellito the television with a new edition of the Dancing, because the physical contact between participants is disabled.

However, this Wednesday Jorge Rial in Intruders transmitted good news both for the actors and forthe showmatch driver.

“The President has on the agenda for the relaxation of the quarantine, the issue of the actors. What they are seeing is the sanitary way to let this come out. Later, if it does or does not come out, it depends on it,” Jorge Rial said about the possible announcement by the president that it would change the future on television for the actors and for himselfTinelli.

Then the Intruder driver referred to the specific case ofMarcelo: “And this has to do with the subjectTinelli. He would have to thank us because we helped a lot from here with this actors that everything had a solution. “

“If Alberto Fernndez releases some activity from the actors, that will benefit the prompt release ofTinelli, who would have to return a month after this last quarantine, that is, in June, “Rial finished on Intruders.

The return of the Dancing was postponed along with the extension of sanitary measures and the successive quarantines. His return was scheduled for a month after the end of this period on May 10, however nothing was certain and the production ofMarcelo TinelliHe had to discard the participation of three couples so far (that of Noelia Marzol, that of Cinthia Fernndez and that of Martín Baclini).

