The newest from Xiaomi, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite, with a good discount | Technology

Xiaomi’s flagship for 2021, the Xiaomi Mi 11, is already on sale, in multiple variants. You can now get the new Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite at a discounted price.

How about enjoying a mobile with premium design that has nothing to envy of the high-end, high-quality hardware and all the Xiaomi guarantee, for less than 280 euros?

The new Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite just 7 centimeters thick is for sale on eBay at a price of 278 euros, with shipping from Spain. To get this price you have to apply coupon PQ22021 at checkout. Until you apply the coupon in the payment form, that price will not appear. It’s going to be sold out shortly, so hurry up!

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite It is a mobile that surprised us in our analysis due to its small thickness, only 7 mm, and its shiny glass casing. In the hands it looks like a premium range mobile.

With Snapdragon 732G and 6GB of RAM, power is guaranteed in this mobile, which also has NFC and fast charging at 33W, among other things.

But the design is not the only attractive feature of the new Xiaomi smartphone.

Its spectacular 6.55-inch Full HD + AMOLED display with HDR10 + at 90 Hz (240 Hz sampling) is ideal for enjoying Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video series, or for playing video games.

The brain of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, so you don’t need a micro SD card.

In the cameras section, it does not disappoint. Have a main sensor of 64 Mpx and aperture f / 1.8, along with a wide angle of 8 Mpx f / 2.2 and a Telemacro lens of 5 Mpx f / 2.4. The front camera reaches 20 Mpx.

The battery is 4,250 mAh, which is very good considering the small thickness of the mobile. It is enough to last all day and it also has fast charging at 33W, with charger included. It also has NFC and infrared.

In short, a very balanced mobile that has an official price of 349 euros in its 128 GB version, but now you can get it with a discount of more than 60 euros.

