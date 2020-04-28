Mohamed Bin Salman, Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, plans to buy Newcastle and make it one of the most powerful teams in Europe and therefore in the world. The Arab magnate has advanced the acquisition of a large shareholding package to take the reins of the English club, which in recent years has not excelled in the Premier League and even less in European competitions. The sheikh’s ambitious project would require high-level signings, and those who aim to be new owners of the Magpies are casting their nets in Spain.

There are several footballers who have already been related to the new Newcastle of the 1,000 million euros, the amount that Bin Salman would be willing to pay to build a team that can fight for all the titles. One of the players scored is Gareth Bale, whose future is still in the air. Regardless of what he can contribute on the pitch, which is a lot of being fit and motivated, the Welshman would be a strategic reinforcement and at the marketing level, a blow on the table. But Real Madrid, knowing that the new owner has cash, would like to get a significant amount for the Welshman.

Fekir also like

He is not the only footballer in the League to like the Saudi and his trusted people. Nabil Fekir, who shone at Betis until the halt due to the coronavirus, also likes to carry the weight of Newcastle’s attack in the future. The club will not make any reduction, as its president Ángel Haro recently said. In the same way, other players such as Bin Salman have been related to the new project. Coutinho, who still belongs to Barcelona and is on loan at Bayern Munich this season, or the Barça player Arturo vidal.

But the one who aims to be the new owner of the British entity has not only cast the networks in our country when it comes to footballers. He is also interested in Spanish for sports management. Is about Pablo Longoria, young Asturian candidate to take the reins of the sports pitch of the new Newcastle. His last job was at Valencia, where he left after the controversial dismissal of Marcelino months ago.