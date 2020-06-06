The Newcastle United He presents himself as one of the new greats of European football, but the purchase of the club by Saudi Sheikh Mohammed bin Salman could be halted. The Premier League is investigating the murder allegedly committed by the Saudi Arabian regime against journalist Jamal Khashoggi and could stop the purchase of the club. With the stoppage of the negotiations, the megaproject that is intended to be carried out in the magpies would end.

In recent months, the purchase of Newcastle has been one of the most talked about topics in English football. The negotiations between the club and the Saudi fund that aims to take over the club were more than advanced and everything indicated that the black and white would become strong in the summer, being able to form a team capable of fighting for the top positions in the table.

However, the hopes of St. James’ Park fans could be dashed. Khashoggi’s murder It breaks again now, with the aim of stopping the purchase of Newcastle. The journalist’s wife, killed by order of the Saudi regime, has brought to the league a request to investigate if the future owner of the club had something to do with the death of her husband and the Premier will heed her request, quarantining the transaction.

The journalist was died in Istanbul, at the Saudi consulate, In strange circumstances in October 2018. The case was very popular, since from Turkey it was targeted from the outset to a murder in which the Saudi government would be involved. The journalist was very critical of the country’s government and in particular of the crown prince, Bin Salman, the sheik who now intends to buy Newcastle. As reported by the UN at the time, the prince could be directly responsible for the crime.