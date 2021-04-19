The new Zeekr 001 arrives, a new electric family with dizzying performance

It was going to be Geely’s first electric model, but finally the Chinese consortium has opted for a new brand, so it has become the first representative. It is called Zeekr 001, a sports family designed and developed in Sweden, which will be sold in China, starting next October.

It is a reality that China is being populated with electric cars, models manufactured in the Asian giant by local manufacturers and the powerful injection of money from Europeans, with the quality standard of those from the Old Continent, lowering costs. Geely is one of the large Chinese manufacturers that has sustainable mobility models that it will manufacture in the domestic market and also export.

One of them is the new Zeekr 001. Intended to be one of Lynk & Co’s first electrics, the parent brand has thought better of it with a new sub-brand that will be dedicated entirely to the production of models with this type of propulsion. Powered by advanced technology from Volvo, European partner Zeekropens in China, starting in October, and in the rest of the world in 2022. The first model is the Zeekr 001, presenting itself with an elegant and sporty body, at the same time, that of a Shooting Brake.

The Zeekr 001 inherits the attractive front design of the Lynk & Co models

The Zeekr 001 is a large family with performance at the level of Porsche

One of the managers of the brand recognizes that the 001 was designed in the Volvo design center in Sweden, and where they analyzed the design of the Porsche models with this body, to fit it into the new special platform for electric cars that they have developed under the acronym SEA. Those that refer to an “Architecture of Sustainable Experience”, and that support a model with a wide interior space inside, and imposing on the outside with nothing less than 4.97 meters long.

The Zeekr 001 exudes the modern design of the Lynk & Co models, but blows the house away on some of its qualities. The manufacturer has only given a few strokes of what the series production model offers, a warning to the competition that they are not equipment or gadgets typical of a concept. The doors have proximity sensors that open automatically by detecting the driver’s key in your pocket, while it also has facial recognition for adjusting driver preferences. The firm will offer wireless updates at least once a quarter.

The Zeekr 001 features adaptive air suspension automatically, as standard, so that you can vary the height from the body to the ground between 117 and 205 millimeters, lowering the center of gravity and thus making the most of the power of the two electric motors, mounted on both axles, developing a maximum power of 400 kW and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. Nothing less than 544 hp that ensure sports performance with approximately 3.8 seconds from zero to 100 km / h. It will have batteries with capacities of 86 kWh and 100 kWh, up to 700 kilometers of autonomy, and capable of recharging energy for 120 kilometers in 5 minutes.

The rear of the Zeekr 001, a station wagon with a very sporty silhouette and a very modern rear