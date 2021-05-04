The new Zara launch has all the tickets to be sold out

Zara logo in a signature store. (Photo: GETTY)

Zara surprises again. After trying their luck with lipsticks, in addition to lingerie, dog clothes and shopping carts, Inditex’s flagship brand has decided to launch its own complete beauty line, Zara Beauty.

Under the slogan ‘There is no beauty, only beauties’, the firm will put this new launch on sale on May 12 throughout Europe and several international markets. The products will be grouped in their own tab within the web and will have a differentiated space in the physical stores.

The collection will go beyond the small batch of lipsticks that Zara launched in 2019 and will replace them with others in various textures such as matte, gloss or balm, and in a multitude of shades. The thing is not there, there will be products to achieve a complete makeup routine. Bronzing powders, eyeliners, blushes, highlighters, shadow palettes, brushes and nail polishes are some of the products in the collection, which reaches 130.

To check how the result of each product is, Zara is implementing a program to virtually recreate the complete beauty look. A technique already used by other large makeup firms such as MAC.

The prices, being a low-cost, are affordable. The palettes for the face can be bought for 18 euros, the lipsticks range between 8 and 12 and the enamels do not reach six euros.

The entire line is devised by renowned makeup artist Diane Kendal, who has worked with Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and on international catwalks. As he tells Vogue magazine, all the formulas in the collection are vegan and several of the products are refillable. Refilling is more affordable than the full product and is one more step towards ru …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.