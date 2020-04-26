The new Zack Ryder clothing that he could not wear in WWE

Zack Ryder was recently fired from WWE due to coronavirus related issues. This is the new Zack Ryder outfit that he couldn’t wear in WWE.

Matt Cardona Which is the real name of Zack Ryder posted a photo on networks about the clothing he will wear when he returns to the ring. Ryder commented that He had planned to wear this clothing in 2016, but for some reason or other he has never been able to use it in the ring.

One of the motives that most motivates the former WWE superstar is to show fans her new outfit, which she explained that He can’t wait any longer to return to the ring and finally wear the new clothes.

The outfit is inspired by his wrestling coach, ECW Original Mikey Whipwreck. Ryder has a lot of appreciation for his coach since many of the things he does in the ring and has learned are thanks to Mikey and he, in detail, wanted to wear a dress in honor of Mikey Whipwreck and those origins of his career.

This is what he said on Twitter:

“I originally planned to use this equipment in 2016, but did not. It is inspired by my wrestling coach, @mikeywhipwreck. I had planned to use it a few more times, but for one reason or another, I didn’t. I can’t wait to fight again and finally use this. “

Zack Ryder was one of the stars that WWE fired and he is very ambitious with this new stage, he is already making changes to reinvent himself as a fighter and we wish him the best of luck.

