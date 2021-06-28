The New York Yankees and the change everyone asks for

It couldn’t be worse, a sweep, a sweep against the Boston Red Sox, a sweep at Fenway Park; a sweep against the staunch rival without showing anything, otherwise, looking like a flimsy triple-A team. It couldn’t be worse but it happened, the New York Yankees were swept for the second time this season and no one sees the light at the end of the tunnel for the Bronx Bombers.

Not even Gerrit Cole could withstand the push of the Red Sox and it seemed that the stellar pitcher could not put his feet in the box because every couple of turns some batter would send the ball over the Green Monster.

This way of losing still hurts the fans and the truth is that with records of 40 and 37, the New Yorkers are fourth in their division, with no clear options to even fight the American League wild card.

The questions are many: absence of lefties, bad pitching management, bad decisions, bad offensive form of its main figures; In short, the matter seems to have no short-term solution, now, if something imposes itself by its own weight, it is the need to change, because things do not work out and the weight of the shirt dictates the guidelines to follow, we talk about the New York Yankees.

Some allude to the origin of the evil to Marcus Thames, the team’s hitting coach, since the 218 collective average detracts from the current performance, however you look at it.

Others, however, call for the resignation of Aaron Boone and make him the head of the disaster, because so far, so far in 2021, we talk about a seasonal disaster for the Yankees.

Beyond details, I think the first thing is to become aware that things are going wrong, and then start to change; reality so imposes it.

There is still time, the question is to want to do and to have hope.