The New York Times wins the Public Service Pulitzer for its coverage of the pandemic

The Associated Press won two Pulitzer Prizes in photography for its coverage of protests against racial injustice in the United States and for a report on the elderly affected by COVID-19. The New York Times won the Public Service Award for its insightful yet accessible reporting of the pandemic.

Miami World – AP

The 2020 pandemic and protests dominated the awards. The Minneapolis Star Tribune newspaper won the award for breaking news for its coverage of the events after George Floyd’s murder, while Darnella Frazier – the teenager who filmed Floyd’s murder – received a special mention.

The award for Frazier sought to highlight “the crucial role of citizens in the journalistic pursuit of truth and justice.” The jury called the Tribune’s award-winning coverage “compelling, forceful and subtle.”

The AP and the New York Times each won two awards.

The award for the photographic report went to AP Spain’s chief of photography, Emilio Morenatti, who obtained mind-blowing images of an older couple hugging through a transparent plastic sheet, morgue workers in protective clothing removing bodies and the elderly enduring the health crisis alone.

The award for breaking news went to 10 AP photographers. A widely reproduced photo, taken by Julio Cortez on the night of May 28 in Minneapolis shaken by protests, shows a lone protester running with an inverted American flag in front of a burning liquor store.

“It is a tremendous honor to win not one but two Pulitzer Prizes in photography and a true testament to the talent and dedication of AP photojournalists,” said the news agency’s president and CEO Gary Pruitt. “These photographers told the stories of the year through remarkable and unforgettable images that resonated around the world.”

The Star Tribune won the Breaking News award for its coverage of Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020 and the civil unrest that rocked the city. Floyd, a black man, was killed while a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground using one knee.

The video of the murder sparked a wave of protests that spread from Minneapolis and St. Paul across the country.

Reporters from the Star Tribune covered the rage in Minneapolis, with the burning of a police station and several buildings.

The officer who knelt on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds was found guilty of murder.

The New York Times won the public service award for coverage of the pandemic that the judges called “brave, farsighted and comprehensive,” which “filled in the data gap” for the general public. Wesley Morris of the Times won the Critics Award for his work on the intersection of race and culture.

The Boston Globe won the award for investigative journalism for a series that showed how the lack of government surveillance puts road safety at risk. The series revealed that the United States lacks a national system for tracking drivers who commit serious offenses in a state other than their residence. He also reported on the trucking industry, which causes a growing number of fatal accidents and is virtually unsupervised by the federal government.

