The work of Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, known as Monchi, transcends beyond our borders. The sports director of Sevilla has been doing a great job in the years that he has been the most responsible for the sports plot of the club -with the parenthesis of his time in Rome-, and not only has fans in Spain. These days, the prestigious American newspaper The New York Times has dedicated to the San Fernando an extensive report on his work in these complicated weeks of confinement.

The media delves into the crisis that threatens the world of football due to the coronavirus pandemic, and for this it contacts several leaders, emphasizing the figure of Monchi, who explains his day to day in the pages of the newspaper. The only difference is that the meetings take place in video calls. So you don’t have to wear a suit ”, says the man from Cádiz, who also explains the methods and programs they use to watch matches of players that are being followed.

«As regards Rámon Rodríguez Verdejo, the man everyone knows as Monchi, there is as much work to do as ever. The soccer game stops, indefinitely. But on computer and mobile screens, the business continues to function », begins the report from the New York Times, illustrated with the celebration of a goal by Sevilla this season.

It is not the first time that the Hispanic sports director has been the protagonist in foreign media. The Los Angeles Times in September described Sevilla’s ability to continue growing year after year, while The Times of India, the most widely read English-language newspaper in the world, also reviewed Seville’s recent trajectory, also focusing on the figure of Monchi, who He was also the protagonist recently in the pages of El Universal de México.