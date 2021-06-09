The New York Times publishes that watermelons and kiwis were found on Mars

MEXICO CITY

Yes, you read that correctly and no, it’s not clickbait.

Believe it or not yesterday the New York Times published a note announcing the discovery of watermelons on Mars.

According to the information released, the police revealed data about the discovery of watermelon fields on Mars.

Authorities claim that the increase in alien fruits is to blame for the excess watermelons in outer space. The FBI declined to comment on reports of watermelons, but confirmed that kiwis have been intercepted. This story is very boring, “said the text of the New York newspaper.

In addition, it was assured that the policemen had tasted the watermelons and “they had a very good taste.

Although many people believed it and the news was shared, we have to inform you that it IS NOT TRUE.

After a few hours of being online, the international media published that it was only a simulated article for test your content management system and that it was published by mistake.

Did you believe it?

*** MJPR ***