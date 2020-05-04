The reputed newspaper The New York Times was awarded this Monday with three Pulitzer Prizes, including in the International Journalism category for information published on the “predatory” regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an online broadcast announcement, the director of the award, Dana Canedy, also revealed awards to the New York media in the Investigative Reporting category, for his work on the pressure exerted on the taxi industry in New York, and in the section Commentary, for his efforts to delve into slavery in the United States in its early years.

On this occasion, the most outstanding award, the Public Service award, was taken by the news agency Propublic, for a report that revealed the lack of a police presence in rural Alaska.

In both the newspaper The Washington Post He was awarded a series of reports focused on the effects of the climate crisis on people’s daily lives, in the category of “Explanatory Reports”.

The Pulitzer Prize spokeswoman said the award responded “to pioneering stories that show with scientific clarity the daily effects of extreme temperatures on the planet.”

The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica they won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service for revealing that a third of Alaska’s villages had no police protection, while the . photography team received the news photography award for documenting last year’s violent protests in Hong Kong.

The Courier-Journal in Louisville, Kentucky, he won the latest news award for his coverage of hundreds of last-minute pardons issued by former Governor Matt Bevin. The award for investigative journalism went to Brian Rosenthal of the New York Times who exposed how thousands of New York City taxi drivers ruined their lives with predatory loans.

The Pulitzer Prize for ., a Thomson . unit, was the eighth it has received since 2008 and the fifth in the past three years.

The Baltimore Sun he won the award for the best local report for a note on the financial relationship between the mayor of that city and a system of public hospitals under his aegis.

Two organizations won the national journalism award: ProPublica for an investigation into a series of accidents in the U.S. Navy and The Seattle Times for coverage that exposed design flaws in Boeing’s 737 Max aircraft.

The drawer Barry Blitt of the New Yorker, known for his delicate watercolor cartoons of White House characters and policies under the Trump administration, won the award for best comic.

The Associated Press he received the photo reportage award for images illustrating life in the Kashmir region, vying for India and Pakistan, when India revoked his semi-autonomous status.

Ida B. Wells (1862-1931), a pioneer of investigative journalism and an icon of the civil rights struggle, received a special posthumous mention.

The Pulitzer Prizes, the most prestigious in American journalism, have been awarded since 1917, when newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer established them in his will.

The announcements had been postponed for two weeks because some journalists from the Pulitzer board were covering the coronavirus pandemic and needed additional time to evaluate the presentations.

In normal years, the awards are announced to a crowd at Columbia University in New York. On Monday, Dana Canedy, who manages the Pulitzers, broke the news from her living room after the 18 board members gathered the finalists and winners. in a “virtual and digital debate”.

“Ironically, the first time the awards were presented was in June 1917, less than a year before the outbreak of the Spanish flu pandemic in 1918,” he said. “During this season of unprecedented uncertainty, one thing we know for sure is that journalism never stops“he added.

The Anchorage Daily News series, which included contributions from the research site ProPublica, uncovered rampant sexual abuse in rural towns largely inhabited by indigenous peoples, where law enforcement was effectively non-existent.

The public service award is considered the most coveted Pulitzer. The 2020 award winners integrated 15 categories of journalism and seven categories of books, drama and music.

