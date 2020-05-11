AMLO criticized the New York Times note that the federal government hides information about those killed in Mexico by COVID-19

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, President of Mexico, attacked the American environment The New York Times by note where he assured that the Government of Mexico hid the death toll in the health emergency by the coronavirus COVID-19.

López Obrador assured that The New York Times It is an important means of communication, but with little ethics in its information.

“A few days ago, a story about the concealment of the dead appeared in the New York Times. The New York times is a famous newspaper, but with little ethics, in this case it is evident that they did not do a good job, that they acted in a biased manner, lacked ethics, we did not allow ourselves to be screened, ”he said.

“If we act in accordance with the truth and do not lie, we do not steal, we do not betray the people because there is nothing to fear, even if it is the New York Times,” he argued.

The Mexican president accused that the “conservatives” knew of the report that the aforementioned US media was going to get, so they began to amplify the message.

“That note appears in the New York Times and as a chain all conservatives in Mexico or their spokespersons begin to retweet, but so do journalists, organic intellectuals, corrupt politicians, everyone. I think they even knew, the New York Times might know that, they knew that the report was coming because immediately it appears, what they call ‘synchronized swimming’, they all launch, but there is no need to be alarmed, it is normal, “he stressed.

“A transformation is taking place and the conservatives are upset, there has never been a situation like that of ending the privileges, of separating economic power from political power,” he said.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital