The New York subway recovers its 24-hour service

15 minutes. The New York City subway, the busiest in the United States, resumed its 24-hour service on Monday, a year after authorities agreed to a nightly closure for the disinfection of the cars as a measure to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

On May 6, 2020, the doors of all stations closed for the first time in history from 01:00 to 05:00. A closure that has been relaxing with the reopening measures that accompany vaccination.

The “train” (train, in Spanish), as New Yorkers often call it, was closed in the last weeks between 2 and 4 in the morning, until the reopening of this Monday, which marks the end of the largest temporary closure in its history.

According to the authorities, the wagons will continue to be disinfected despite the return to continuous operations and the use of masks will remain mandatory.

During the first months of the pandemic, passenger numbers plummeted by more than 90%.

However, in April, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced that the number of users of the New York subway reached two million a day. This is a figure still well below the 5.5 million people who regularly used the subway before the pandemic.

State reactivation

Its reopening 24 hours a day coincides with the end of the mandatory closing of the terraces of bars and restaurants at midnight. This is part of a package of measures to restore normalcy announced by the governor of the state, Andrew Cuomo, on May 3.

As part of this initiative to reactivate the economy in New York, as of this Wednesday, the capacity restrictions that have prevailed for the hotel industry, leisure and many other businesses such as retail stores, gyms or hairdressers will end.

The new rules in New York have been coordinated with the neighboring states of New Jersey and Connecticut. They also raise the limit of participants in outdoor gatherings from 200 to 500 people and indoors from 100 to 250.

Large venues – from stadiums to theaters – will be able to exceed these figures if they require vaccination tests or negative tests and have space to maintain the required distances.