The New York sculpture that closed after several suicides will be able to be visited again, but only with company

The Vessel, the monumental New York sculpture that closed at the beginning of the year after several people committed suicide by jumping from the top of the structure, will receive visitors again this Friday, but now everyone will have to come accompanied and the presence of security guards will be three times greater.

Those responsible for the monument temporarily closed the structure, a complex spiral staircase made up of more than 2,500 steps over 45 meters high, last January, a day after a 21-year-old committed suicide at the scene, the third person who threw himself into the void from this building in less than a year.

Considered one of the new tourist attractions in New York, The Vessel can only be accessed by those who go as a couple or in a group, and visitors will be closely watched by guards who have been specially trained to detect behaviors that may indicate that a person is considering self-harm.

Both in posters in the sculpture and in the access tickets, which were previously free and will now be priced at $ 10, will be read messages to try to prevent suicides.

“The Vessel is extraordinary for the people who visit it, and for experiencing it with others. Each of you matters to us, just as many others care “, reads the text of the entries.

There will be no higher barriers

Related Companies, the company responsible for the Hudson Yards development complex, where the sculpture is located, has refused to raise the height of the barriers flanking the flights of stairs and the corridors that connect them, as one report had recommended.

Lowell Kern, the president of one of the community boards present in the area, told local media that although they are happy with the changes, they expected these to be older.

“We do not believe that this is enough. The only way to prevent future tragedies is to raise the height of the barriers,” he said.

The sculpture, which was unveiled in 2019, cost about $ 200 million and was featured as one of the centerpieces of Hudson Yards, described as the most expensive private development project in US history, that supposed an investment of about 25,000 million dollars.