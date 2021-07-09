The New York Red Bulls and the Philadelphia Union split the points and draw 1-1

07/09/2021 at 09:02 CEST

The Red bulls and the Philadelphia Union tied to one in the match held this Friday in the Red Bull Arena. The New York Red Bulls came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after achieving the victory by 1-2 against the Orlando City. Regarding the Pensilvan team, the Philadelphia Union lost by a result of 1-0 in the previous match against the Nashville SC. After the result obtained, the New Jersey team was placed in seventh position, while the Philadelphia Union, for his part, is third at the end of the game.

During the first half of the duel, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second period, the New Jersey team scored a goal, which opened its marker with a goal from eleven meters from Klimala at 60 minutes. However, the Philadelphia Union reacted and equalized the contest by means of a goal from Saints just before the final whistle, specifically in 85, concluding the confrontation with the result of 1-1.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Red bulls who entered the game were Amaya, Egbo, Fernandez, Pendant Y Barlow replacing Yearwood, Tarek, Carmona, John tolkin Y Klimala, while changes in the Philadelphia Union They were Bendik Y Saints, who entered to replace Gazdag Y Leon flach.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of five cards were seen. By the Red bulls the referee sanctioned with yellow to Yearwood Y Duncan, while in the pensilvano team he admonished Mbaizo Y Jamiro Monteiro and with red to Freese.

After this tie at the end of the match, the New York Red Bulls it was located in the seventh position of the table with 17 points, occupying a place of access to a qualifying place for the championship. For his part, Philadelphia Union with this point he got third place with 20 points, instead of qualifying for a playoff spot for the title, at the end of the game.

On the next round of Major League Soccer, both the Philadelphia Union As the New York Red Bulls will play a new game against him DC United and the Inter Miami respectively.

Data sheetNew York Red Bulls:Carlos Miguel, Tarek (Egbo, min.78), Edwards, John Tolkin (Pendant, min.88), Duncan, Davis, Yearwood (Amaya, min.52), Carmona (Fernandez, min.79), Cásseres, Klimala ( Barlow, min.88) and Fábio GomezPhiladelphia Union:Freese, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner, Mbaizo, Jamiro Monteiro, José Martinez, Leon Flach (Santos, min. 73), Bedoya, Przyby & lstrok; ko and Gazdag (Bendik, min. 59)Stadium:Red Bull ArenaGoals:Klimala (1-0, min. 60) and Santos (1-1, min. 85)