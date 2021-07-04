The New York Red Bulls achieve a tight victory against Orlando City (1-2)

07/04/2021 at 3:36 AM CEST

The Red bulls played and won 1-2 last Sunday’s match in the Exploria Stadium. The Orlando City He came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Inter Miami (1-2) and the other in front of the San Jose Earthquakes (5-0) and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive victories. For his part, New York Red Bulls he was defeated 3-2 in the last game he played against New england revolution. With this good result, the New Jersey team is sixth, while the Orlando City he is second at the end of the game.

The game started in an unbeatable way for the New Jersey team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Casers in minute 6, thus closing the first half with a 0-1 in the light.

After the half of the game came the goal for the Floridian team, which put the tie through a goal from Mueller at 59 minutes. The New York Red Bulls thanks to the success of Fabio Gomez in the 80th minute, thus ending the confrontation with the score of 1-2.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Orlando City gave entrance to Schlegel, Michel, Rosell, Akindele Y Van De Water for Antônio Carlos, Junior Urso, Pereyra, Halliday Y Mueller, Meanwhile he Red bulls gave entrance to Amaya, Fernandez Y Barlow for Carmona, Yearwood Y Fabio Gomez.

The referee admonished Junior Urso Y Pereyra by the Orlando City already Duncan, Fabio Gomez, Yearwood Y Barlow by the New Jersey team.

With this victory, the New York Red Bulls it rises to 16 points and is placed in sixth place in the classification, occupying a place of access to a playoff place for the title. For his part, Orlando City it remains with the 21 points with which it reached this day of the competition, also in the qualifying place for a knockout place for the championship.

Data sheetOrlando City:Austin, Jansson, Antônio Carlos (Schlegel, min.14), Smith, Halliday (Akindele, min.84), Júnior Urso (Michel, min.70), Perea, Mueller (Van De Water, min.84), Pereyra ( Rosell, min. 70), Nani and Daryl DikeNew York Red Bulls:Carlos Miguel, Nealis, John Tolkin, Edwards, Davis, Yearwood (Fernandez, min.81), Carmona (Amaya, min.56), Cásseres, Duncan, Klimala and Fabio Gomez (Barlow, min.92)Stadium:Exploria StadiumGoals:Cásseres (0-1, min. 6), Mueller (1-1, min. 59) and Fabio Gomez (1-2, min. 80)