The New York Prosecutor’s Office opens a criminal investigation against Trump’s companies

Former US President Donald Trump. (Photo: James Devaney via Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Letitia James has opened a criminal investigation against the business conglomerate led by former US President Donald Trump.

The inquiry into the Trump Organization has been open since 2019 as a civil investigation. However, James’ spokesman, Fabien Levy, in an interview with CNN, explained that they have notified the former president’s entity that the investigation “is no longer purely civil in nature. We are now actively investigating the Trump Organization in a criminal capacity, along with the Manhattan district attorney. “

The new exploration aims to verify whether the Trump group misled lenders and insurance companies about the value of the properties and whether it paid the corresponding taxes for the transactions carried out.

This notification represents a setback for the former president in the face of his possible candidacy in the next presidential elections, since the attorney general can request criminal sanctions as part of the process.

In this sense, Trump criticized in February the investigation “fascist” and promoted “for political reasons” on possible personal and corporate tax crimes. In addition, he assured that it was “the greatest political witch hunt in history” in the United States.

The former president has several open judicial fronts, although one of the most important is the fraud investigation that the state of New York is carrying out on the businesses of the North American tycoon.

James is also looking at four real estate projects from the Trump Organization and its failed attempt to buy the Buffalo Bills rugby team.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.