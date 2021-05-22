The New York Mets hospital was filled: now Pete Alonso has joined

Kevin Pillar was hit in the face this week and stated that he is more concerned for his team New York Mets seeing that they are suffering from so many injuries. Now the fighter joined Pete alonso to a list of disabled people that exceeds 15 casualties.

In Queens the hospital was full and one of the organization’s top hitters, Alonso, will be out of action for 10 days due to a sprained right hand. This according to the Joel Sherman report.

#Mets moves:

Pete Alonso placed on the 10-Day IL, retroactive to 5/19 (right hand sprain). Tommy Hunter 10-Day IL, retroactive to 5/19 (lower back pain). The NYM now have 16 players on the IL – Joel Sherman (@ Joelsherman1) May 21, 2021

He won’t be the only one, because pitcher Tommy Hunter also entered the 10-day list due to low back pain. With him, there are 16 injuries today.

The ‘Polar Bear’ Alonso has six home runs, 30 hits, 19 RBIs and a batting average of .236 in the 2021 season. His loss will be one more weight for manager Luis Rojas, who continues with his maneuvers to keep the Mets. competing in the East Division of the National League.

Despite all the setbacks, the Kings of Queens are leaders in their division.

These are all the injured: Noah Syndergaard, Jeff McNeil, Jacob deGrom, Kevin Pillar, Carlos Carrasco, Pete Alonso, Dellin Betances, Seth Lugo, Taijuan Walker, Tommy Hunter, Luis Guillorme, Brandon Nimmo, José Martínez, Michael Conforto, Albert Almora Jr. and JD Davis.