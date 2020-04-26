The ceremony will be available this Sunday as part of a campaign which seeks financial support.



EFE –

The Metropolitan Opera of NY held this Saturday a “gala at home” with 40 of its best artists, who changed the settings of the prestigious institution for the homes in which they remain confined during the pandemic of COVID-19, and that it was broadcast live on the Internet to raise funds.

The Met Opera, which has had to cancel its season and faces losses of about 60 million dollars due to the business stoppage in the Big Apple to contain the coronavirus, launched for four hours an unprecedented show in which dozens of stars brought their talent and creativity to an online audience.

Presented by the institution’s general manager, Peter Gelb, from NY, and the musical director Yannick Nézet-Séguin from Montreal, the “At-Home Gala” (gala at home) included among other artists the Mexican tenor Javier Camarena, who put a note of humor by thanking his Swiss neighbors for letting him sing at night.

“I am very happy to be here from Zurich. Thanks to my neighbors for letting me sing almost at 11 at night. To all of Mexico, please take good care of yourself. We are starting a complicated part of the pandemic, stay home,” he said. the artist, who performed the aria “Nel furor delle tempeste” from the opera “Il Pirata” by Vicenzo Bellini.

Among other stars, the couple formed by the soprano Aylín Pérez and Soloman Howard acted in this opera “marathon” from Chicago, and from NY Stephen Costello and Yoon Kwon Costello, who asked for support to “continue making music” and recalled that “the Met has brought many people together” throughout its history.

The gala, which will be available on the website of the Met Opera until Sunday morning, it is part of a campaign of fundraising called “The voice must be heard“, which seeks financial support for the artistic company and its employees for the future.