The race begins in Manhattan and ends in Los Angeles. It’s illegal obviously

As the United States grapples with the pandemic and its unemployment figures record historic records, a group of irreducible drivers armed with a modified Audi A8 have crossed the country from New York to Los Angeles in just 26 hours and 38 minutes. What supposes a new record of the Cannonball, beating in 47 minutes the previous record.

The Cannonball Run Challenge is an illegal race that involves crossing the United States stopping only to refuel. The start is at the Redball Garage in Manhattan and the goal at the Portofino Hotel in Redondo Beach, California. There are 4,546.90 kilometers of route and danger, hence it is a challenge only for the most reckless.

If in December a Mercedes-AMG E63 completed the distance in 27 hours and 25 minutes, now a modified Audi A8 has achieved it in just 26 hours and 38 minutes. Its average speed, about 170 kilometers / hour. A 47-minute gain that can be attributed to the roads being emptier than ever because the country remains confined by Covid-19.

The person in charge of giving the news has been Road & Track magazine, which ensures that the record has caused controversy among fans of this test due to the exceptional context in which it has occurred, with the country paralyzed by an unprecedented health and economic crisis.

For obvious reasons, no information has been released about the drivers. In fact, they may not have wanted to release the record right now. But one of the participants shared an image of the stopwatch at the time of breaking the record and then a photograph of the A8 in question appeared, with an auxiliary gasoline tank in the trunk.

“Is it okay to do this when the country suffers a pandemic? Surely not, but for me to say it is like a drug dealer saying that heroin is bad,” said an enthusiast named Ed Bolian, who in 2013 completed the distance. in 28 hours and 50 minutes.

